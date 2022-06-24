‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Celebrates Daughter Mykelti’s Pregnancy With Twins

Christine Brown is going to be a grandma again! The 50-year-old reality star proudly shared that her daughter Mykelti, 26, is pregnant with twins with her husband Antonio Padron. The Sister Wives star seemed excited to have two more little ones in her life in an adorable Instagram post on Thursday, June 23. Christine is already a grandma to Mykelti and Tony’s older daughter Avalon, 14 months.

Christine shared an adorable photo of Avalon in a red and white dress, and she shared the good news that her daughter’s family is growing. “Mykelti is having TWINS!! We’re so excited! It’s incredible being an Oma and now we’ll have TWO MORE!” she wrote in the caption.

Mykelti also shared the announcement in an Instagram post of her own, and revealed that they’re expecting the little ones at the end of the year. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then) Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she wrote in her announcement.

In the photo, Mykelti posed with her husband and daughter, as she showed off her baby bump. She also took to her story to show a photo of the ultrasound, as well as an adorable bib that said “Drinking Buddies” on it, plus a cute photo of Avalon, who looked overjoyed to be a big sister.

Christine shares six children with her ex-husband Kody, 53. Other than Mykelti, the pair also have Aspyn, 27, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truley, 12. Christine and Kody broke up after 25 years of marriage in November 2021. Since the split, it’s been announced that Christine will receive her own show, called Cooking With Just Christine for TLC in February. “You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” she said in an announcement for the series where she shows “delicious” and “easy” recipes.