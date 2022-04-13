‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Celebrates Daughter Truely’s 12th Birthday: ‘Blessed’

Christine Brown is giving the best birthday wishes to her now-12-year-old Truely, gushing about the ‘amazing’ and ‘creative’ daughter in a new series of Instagram photos.

Christine Brown is wishing her daughter Truely happy birthday on her special day! The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her excitement for Truely’s big day. “It’s this cool kid, Truely’s birthday today!” the mom-of-six captioned a post of five photos of the pre-teen. “She’s 12 years old and just so amazing, creative, kind, brilliant and SO FUN to hang out with!” Christine gushed, adding “#happybirthday” and “blessedmom” hashtags for a tender touch.

In the first two photos, Truely wore a costume black cloak with green lining and stood in front of numerous green, white, and clear balloons. Christine also included an adorable photo of herself with her daughter as well as one of Truely holding a Wings of Fire book from the children’s fantasy series and one of her smiling sweetly at the camera.

The post comes about a month after Christine celebrated some quality time not only with her own kids, but with Janelle Brown and her children, all from Kody Brown. The women and their kids travelled to Disney World in Orlando for a fun-filled vacation as Christine, 49, posted to Instagram on March 14 of the group huddled together at Magic Kingdom Park. Truely as well as her other daughter Ysabel were in the snapshots, as was Janelle’s daughter, Savannah.

“Loving this vacation! Truely bought me my Maleficent ears!” Christine wrote in the caption. “I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!” The TLC reality star included the hashtags “blessed,” “mom life,” and “vacation” as well. Her son Paedon didn’t seem make it for the the trip and said he was “so jealous” in the comments section of Christine’s post.

In addition to taking some fun family vacations, Christine has also been busy with her new TLC digital series, Cooking With Just Christine, which she teased on February 21. The mom showed she was ready to show off her unique cooking skills, and, this time, make it all about her.

The solo spot was a major move for Christine following her split from Kody after being together since 1994. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”