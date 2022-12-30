Christine Brown Reveals The Status Of Her Future On ‘Sister Wives’ After Leaving The Family

With Christine Brown’s split from Kody, fans are left with one big question: will she still be appearing on Sister Wives? The reality star, 50, took to her TikTok to reveal whether she would still be taking part in the beloved TLC series on Thursday, December 29. She answered the burning question while giving fans a tour of the basement in her new home.

Fans can rest-assured that Christine will be on the upcoming 18th season of Sister Wives, despite her split from Kody, 53. The reality star made the announcement right off the bat in her TikTok video. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” she said. “I’m still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody. Take care. Thought you’d like a little bit of sneak peak.”

Aside from the announcement that she’d be returning, Christine also gave a tour of her basement in Utah for fans to see what the set in her home would look like in the next season. “This is in fact the set in my home,” she said. “It’s my basement. It’s unfinished. It’s super awesome. It’s like my favorite room in the house.”

She showed the seat that she would be sitting in and pointed out where the cameraman and producer would be stationed, and she explained that she really loved the book case that will be in the background of the shots. “This is the set behind me,” she said. “It’s got all these really cool book jackets. It’s beautiful.”

Christine’s video came shortly after she released another TikTok where she said that she was filming for the last time in Flagstaff, Arizona. She processed the feelings about that chapter ending in a behind-the-scenes clip. “This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet,” she said. “This is it. Bye Flagstaff. ”

Christine and Kody, who she shares six kids with, split up in November 2021, after 25 years together. Christine’s move to Utah was shown in a November 27 episode of the show. Since the split, Christine has admitted that she’s started “casually dating,” nearly a year after the split in an interview with Us Weekly.