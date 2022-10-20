Christine Brown Admits She’s ‘Casually Dating’ 1 Year After Confirming Kody Split

About one year after Christine Brown announced that she and her husband of 27 years, Kody Brown, were separating, she has confirmed that she’s not just single, but ready to mingle. “I’m just casually dating,” the 50-year-old Sister Wives star revealed to Us Weekly on Oct. 18. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now.”

She also revealed if she would ever get married again. “I would definitely love to get married again,” she stated. “And definitely only monogamy.” She also said the best part of being single is being able to be her authentic self.

Christine announced her split from Kody, 53, in Nov. 2021 in a lengthy note to Instagram. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” Christine and Kody share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Meanwhile, Kody announced on his Instagram page that the divorce is Christine’s decision, and her decision “comes with a great deal of sadness.” He added, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Kody has expressed his disappointment with Christine’s decision time and time again on Sister Wives, the TLC show that follows his polygamous wife with his now three wives. Kody is currently committed to Meri Brown an Janelle Brown, his first and second wives that came before Christine. Christine was Kody’s third marriage and came before his 2010 marriage to Robyn Brown. The Brown family patriarch is only legally married to Robyn, as he divorced Meri so he could legally marry her and adopt her three children she has from a previous relationship. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married from the start. Kodi has 18 children in total.

Christine had expressed her unhappiness with the family dynamics for quite some time, and her yearn for a different life drove a large portion of the Season 16 plot. During a Nov. 2021 episode of the TLC series, she cried to Meri about her dissolution with polygamous life. “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore. I don’t want to do it anymore,” she said. Another issue that tore the couple apart was the fact that Christine wanted to move back to Utah. However, Kody previously bought a large plot of land in Arizona, called Coyote Pass, for the family and intended to make use of it. Christine didn’t have faith in the plan after no progress or even plans had been made for the site. “Isn’t it obvious that we’re not going to build on the property to anyone but me?” Christine wondered in the episode. Christine ended up following her heart and moving back to Utah, causing more disagreements between her, Kody, and the other wives regarding a custody agreement for Truely.

Christine’s dating revelation came only two months after she told PEOPLE that she “would love to date” again. She also gushed about how happy she is with her current situation. “My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier,” she noted. “I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”