‘Sister Wives’: Kody Struggles With ‘Regret & Frustration’ Amidst Split With Christine

Just two weeks after Christine Brown told her fellow wives that she was leaving Kody Brown, the entire family got together to celebrate Ysabel Brown’s graduation on the Oct. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Despite all the struggles happening within the family, everyone was able to enjoy the celebration. However, Kody admittedly still had the situation weighing on his mind as he tried to be present for his daughter. “My life is sort of in limbo because Christine’s leaving and I don’t really know what that looks like,” he said. “I’ve been sort of in the anger phase of divorce and I’ve not been addressing it well.”

After kicking Kody out of her house, Christine decided that she was going to move to Utah with their daughter, Truely, in just a few short months. Kody was not handling it well. “I cannot get out of this cloud of sadness and it’s because the nuance of a breakup,” Kody explained. “I don’t know what this is going to lead to. I don’t know what else is going to go on.”

In addition to his issues with Christine, Kody was also feeling distant from some of his other children due to the COVID-19 pandemic (the episode was filmed in June 2021). “I’m not in a good place with everybody,” Kody admitted. “It’s not that I’m trying to be angry or hold them accountable in this moment or anything like that. I don’t feel like I’ve gotten the respect that I should have. I’m here and I’m in a funk. It’s kind of this loneliness combined with a bitterness with the entire family.”

Kody was happy to see how well things went at Ysabel’s graduation party, but at the end of the day, it also reminded him that the family will never have that again once Christine leaves. “i’m living in a delusional world where I’m wishing that Christine wouldn’t leave,” he revealed. “I was wishing Ysabel would go to school here and we’d be able to maintain some quasi-family relationship. I am struggling with a state of regret and frustration. It’s a weird thing to be getting left. It’s made me question plural marriage and question my faith and religion. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.”

Meanwhile, some of Kody and Christine’s older children reacted to their split, and admitted that they weren’t upset about the breakup. “If I’m honest, I saw it coming,” Ysabel shared. “Of course I’m sad about it, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I’m happy my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really, really happy with.” Mykelti Brown added, “I was relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy. They’re not in love.”

Kody and Christine publicly announced their split in November 2021. The situation will continue to be documented on Sister Wives, which airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. on TLC.