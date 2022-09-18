‘Sister Wives’: Kody Apologizes To Christine For Being ‘Angry’ At Her For Wanting To Move

Kody Brown had a moment of clarity amidst his issues with Christine Brown on the Sept. 18 episode of Sister Wives. A few weeks after their previous conversation, where Christine told Kody she wanted to move to Utah with their minor daughter, Truely, the two met up again to figure out where their relationship was at. Kody still made it clear that he didn’t want Christine to move away, but he also apologized for how strongly he reacted to the decision last time they spoke.

“I want to apologize for being so angry,” Kody told Christine. “I just said, ‘Christine, do what you want.’ And I’m sorry I was so angry.” Kody admitted to having “a lot of introspection” about the entire situation, and Christine was shocked. “I’m really grateful that he’s just being real and not mad and not angry,” she gushed. When Kody told Christine, “I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom,” she told him that it was the “sweetest thing [he] ever said.” In a confessional, she added, “I just want to thank him for trying to support me. That’s the sweetest thing you’ve said to me in years.”

Kody admitted that he had to get to a place where he was able to let Christine go. However, he said it was something that he was still “struggling” with, although he didn’t know why, because he admittedly wasn’t in love with Christine anymore. Regardless of Kody coming around a bit, though, he was still upset to know that Christine wanted to move eight hours away to Utah.

“I’m disgusted by this that she’s moving and she’s going to take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody ranted. “Truely’s my child. I don’t want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in the divorce world. I’ve done my research.” However, Christine stood by the decision, as she felt that Truely would have a better support system in Utah due to other family members being there. “Most of the time [here] it’s just me,” Christine explained. “Right now, Truely doesn’t understand at all. She doesn’t see that he’s somewhere else and he’d rather be somewhere else. I’d rather take her somewhere else before she clues in.”

Christine and Kody ended their conversation fairly rationally, but they knew they had another tough discussion coming up: Telling the other sister wives that the marriage was over and Christine was leaving. Christine told Kody that she needed him there for support when she told Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown of her decision. He agreed, and we’ll see how that goes down in a future episode.