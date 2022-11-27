‘Sister Wives’: Christine Officially Moves To Utah & Kody Admits It’s ‘Breaking’ His Heart

Christine Brown officially left Arizona for Utah after divorcing Kody Brown on the Nov. 27 episode of Sister Wives, which was filmed in the fall of 2021. The episode began with Christine packing up most of her stuff, and moving the rest of it to the garage for when potential buyers came to look at the home. Christine was excited to start the next chapter of her life, but was still upset at how “awkward” things were when she said bye to Kody, Robyn Brown and their kids the night before. “No one ever wants to leave a marriage,” Christine admitted. “Especially after 27 years. It’s a long time to be in a marriage and in a relationship with people. I’m leaving broken hearts behind. That’s what’s hard.”

Of course, Christine wasn’t the only one hurting. Robyn was distraught. “It’s really hard to be optimistic when a bomb just went off and blew up all your hopes,” Robyn shared. “The collateral damage will go on for generations.” Robyn was particularly upset because Christine said that, for now, she didn’t want a relationship with her or Meri Brown. Meanwhile, Christine’s closest friend in the family, Janelle Brown, was in tears as she helped Christine pack. “I don’t think any of us knows what goes on now,” she admitted. “We’re just going to have to make it up. There’s no pattern, no guidelines [for someone leaving]. It’s whatever we want it to be now.”

Kody also expressed his frustration and heartbreak over the situation once more. “There’s a sense that I feel like I’m, in a way, just coping,” he said. “I really want to tell her, “I loved you, why did you betray me?” That’s almost just as pathetic. Because she’s leaving. She’s done and I’ve got to accept that but I don’t want to because it’s breaking my heart.” Once Christine finally got in the car and drove away, she said all her nerves and anxiety about moving went away to be closer to some of her kids, like Mykelti Brown and Aspyn Brown. “Im so excited to just move on,” she gushed. “I’m moving towards family. It just feels so overwhelmingly amazing.”

After just a few weeks, Christine returned to Arizona to close on her house and move more items out of the garage. Kody showed up to help her move the bigger items, and an argument began over the best way to do things. “She doesn’t want to listen, so I’m just going to cram it all in here,” Kody insisted. “Let’s just get this done. She’s proving she’s an independent woman now by telling me the best way to pack this. It bothered me to the core.” However, Christine felt “empowered” by how independent she’d become.

“This is the end of an era for our family,” Kody concluded. “She’s done. She’s gone. I have all these mixed feelings. I’m at this place where I can’t tell if I’m relieved Christine is going or if I’m disappointed with it. She’s called me a lot of things since this happened. I think she called me a coward once and I was like, yeah, I’ve been a little cowardly. Maybe I should’ve told her I didn’t like her. But what I didn’t do, is I didn’t quit. Once this anger settles, I hope I feel differently. I hope it’s not heartbreak. I don’t want to experience heartbreak here.”