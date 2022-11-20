‘Sister Wives’: Christine Has The ‘Worst Goodbye’ With Kody & Family As She Leaves Arizona

Christine Brown met up with Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, Kody Brown and some of their kids to say goodbye before moving to Utah on the Nov. 20 episode of Sister Wives. Meri Brown was out of town and did not attend the final meeting. The goodbye was organized by Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Brown, who thought her mom would regret it if she didn’t officially say goodbye to everyone before moving on.

Unfortunately, the meet up was pretty awkward. Christine had previously made it clear that she was going to distance herself from the people in the family who she didn’t have close relationships with (Kody, Robyn and Meri), so things were tense between her and Kody/Robyn. “It’s very apparent how awkward we all are,” she admitted. “Janelle and her kids are on one side and Robyn and Koby are on the other. None of us want to be here.”

Meanwhile, Kody was still harboring extreme anger and resentment toward Christine for divorcing him and leaving with their daughter, Truely. “This is such an awkward moment,” Kody shared. “There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work I’ve done for our family. it’s way off the charts for me. It feels so demeaning. Bless Mykelti’s heart, she wanted to affirm that the family’s still a family, but I’m in sort of this weird place where I’m thinking I don’t want to see Christine ever again. I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past her house ever again and mourn this. I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all.”

For months, Kody had made it clear to Christine that he didn’t think she should pack up and move. But, now that she’d officially found a place in Utah, the inevitable was happening. “I feel like my life has been unraveled for me,” he admitted.

Despite the awkwardness, Mykelti gave a speech to thank everyone for coming. “It’s bittersweet but it’s nice that we can be here to gather on mom’s last night,” she said. “I think this is one of the hardest things this family has to go through, but I think it’s awesome we can all be here to show that we are still a family. There’s no one to blame for any of this. It is what it is and we should be grateful that even through it we can remain a family.”

Christine said her goodbyes and admitted that one of the hardest parts for her was seeing how upset Robyn’s kids were that she was leaving. She broke down in tears and was comforted by Janelle and Mykelti. “I wouldn’t have asked for this,” Christine reveled. “I didn’t ask for having them all come over. It was important for Mykelti and for everyone to see Truely, but I certainly didn’t need it. It’s worse than I thought it would’ve been. I think that was the worst goodbye I’ve ever witnessed.”