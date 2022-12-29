Kody Brown Claims Christine Blamed Him For Split So She Could Find A Man Who’d ‘Trust’ Her

Kody Brown opened up about his belief that his ex-wife Christine Brown put the blame on him for their split so she could meet someone new in a preview of the upcoming episode of Sister Wives: One On One, shared by People on Thursday, December 29. Kody, 53, revealed that he took issue with the claims that Christine, 50, has made about them since the split.

While speaking about the split, Kody explained that he had no qualms with splitting up, because she was unhappy in the marriage, but he didn’t think that that was the only thing she was doing. “I’m fine with it that she’s like, ‘Listen, I’m not a fit here. I’ve got to move on,” he said, before making claims about her putting blame on him.

Kody continued to say that she’s blamed him for a number of different things, and he showed that he took issue with the things Christine has said about him to her and his other wife Janelle’s children. Janelle also split from Kody earlier in December. “‘Broke my baby’s heart, I don’t respect him. Coward, I don’t respect him. Picks favorites, I don’t respect him.’ Name it. She’s been s**t-talking me,” she said. “Breaking up a marriage when you’re not in love, I get it, but to assuage her guilt, she has blamed me for everything, including to her children and Janelle’s kids. As a result, combined with COVID issues, those relationships have been pulled away from me, including Janelle.”

The Sister Wives star alleged that her reasoning for blaming him was likely to both make herself feel better and to find a new partner. “She’s trying to assuage her guilt, but saying I’m a bad man, and I get it. She needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her, because if she leaves a good man, most guys are going to go, ‘This is risky,'” he said.

Christine and Kody were married from 1994 until 2021. They share six children. Though the pair were never legally wed, Christine announced their separation in a November 2021 Instagram post. They had fully split by February 2022. Since the split, Christine revealed that she’s been “casually dating” in an October interview with Us Weekly.