‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Engaged To BF David Woolley: ‘I’ve Never Been In Love Like This’

Congratulations to Christine Brown and her soon-to-be hubby David Woolley! The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed David had proposed to her by sharing a few sweet snaps of the couple on her Instagram on Thursday, April 13. With her arm wrapped around her new fiancé, Christine flashed a gorgeous, diamond engagement ring. In another photo, Christine was all smiles as she gave her 1M fans a close up of the new sparkler!

The reality star couldn’t help but celebrate the happy news. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told People. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.” She added, “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Almost two months ago — and two years after her split from Kody Brown — Christine first revealed her romance with David. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” she captioned a sweet selfie at the time. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”