‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Dating Someone Exclusively’ After Kody Split

Image Credit: TLC

Love is in the air for Christine Brown! Nearly two years after her split from Kody Brown, Christine revealed that she has a new boyfriend. The reality star took to her Instagram story on Feb. 7 to share the news with her followers. She gushed over her new mystery man and explained why she’s keeping his identity a secret for the time being.

“I just have to tell you — I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine said. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. He’s incredible with [my daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true. I am so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself, though, and I will let you guys know a little more information later. But ah, I’m so excited.”

Christine confirmed in the fall of 2021 that she and Kody were separating after nearly 30 years of being spiritually married. However, her conversations with Kody about the split began months earlier, as documented on the most recent season of Sister Wives. After figuring out the logistics of the split, Christine moved away from Kody and the rest of her sister wives in Arizona to live closer to some of her grown children in Utah.

Truely is Christine and Kody’s only minor child. Although Kody objected at first, the 12-year-old moved to Arizona with Christine. However, Christine has insisted that she wants Kody to be part of Truely’s life when she visits Arizona or he comes to visit Utah.

Christine’s issues with Kody began when he told her he wasn’t attracted to her anymore and said that he no longer wanted to have an intimate relationship. She did not want to be in a marriage with someone who did not want to be intimate with her. Meanwhile, Kody has accused Christine of “betraying” him by talking about him behind his back, which is what he says led to him no longer being attracted to her. Two more of Kody’s wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, have also separated from him since Christine left.