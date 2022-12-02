Christine Brown Admits Kody Saying He ‘Wasn’t Attracted’ To Her Took The ‘Burden’ Out Of Leaving Him

Christine Brown revealed that one of the moments that lead her to split up from her husband of 27 years Kody was when he told her that he wasn’t attracted to her in an interview on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, released on Friday, December 2. The Sister Wives star, 50, opened up about the issues that she and Kody, 53, were experiencing in the lead-up to their divorce, in the interview.

Kate Casey asked Christine what it was like when she was deciding to leave Kody, and she said that after hearing how her husband felt, she decided to leave. “It was kind of hard at first when he said, ‘I wasn’t really attracted to you,'” she explained. “If this has been happening for this long, I’m done. It’s over. I’m not going to keep pretending, and I’m not going to keep doing this. If you haven’t really been attracted to me, and if you really didn’t want a relationship with me, and if you didn’t really want to spend time with me, it’s almost like this burden got lifted.”

While the conversation was the moment that the reality star realized that it was “time to move on,” she did say that she and Kody took on different approaches, like therapy to try to mend their relationship issues. She said that despite her best efforts, she realized that she was better off on her own. “I gave my all 100 percent,” she said. “I just started to be more independent anyway, which started to be pretty awesome. ”

Over a year after the split, Christine has opened up about pursuing new relationships since she and Kody split up. When asked on the podcast, she didn’t directly say whether or not she was seeing anyone, but she has admitted to getting back in there in past interviews. She said that she was “casually dating” in an interview with Us Weekly in October. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now,” she said.

Christine was married to Kody from 1994 to 2021, and they share six kids. Kody remains married to his wives Janelle and Robyn. Christine also spoke about how close she still is with Janelle, who she reunited with in October at Janelle’s son Logan’s wedding, on the podcast.