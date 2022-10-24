‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reunites With Janelle At Logan’s Wedding After Split From Kody: Photo

Reunited and it feels so good! Christine Brown, 50, and Janelle Brown, 53, were both at Janelle’s son Logan Brown‘s wedding to Michelle Petty on Saturday, October 22. The Sister Wives stars posed for a cute photo that Janelle shared to her Instagram Story. “Christina and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day,” Janelle wrote on the snapshot.

Both women looked gorgeous and had the biggest smiles on their faces in the photo. There’s no bad blood between Christine and Janelle following Christine’s split from Kody Brown, 53, after 27 years of marriage. Kody is still committed to Janelle and Meri Brown, 51, and is legally married to Robyn Brown, 44.

Christine has six children with Kody: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. The reality star posted an Instagram photo with four of her daughters at Logan’s wedding. “I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!” Christine wrote.

Christine announced her split from Kody in Nov. 2021 in a lengthy note to Instagram. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” Meanwhile, Kody announced on his Instagram page that the divorce was Christine’s decision, and her decision “comes with a great deal of sadness.”

The demise of Kody and Christine’s relationship has played out on the current season of TLC’s Sister Wives. Viewers have seen how the former couple’s drama has impacted Kody’s relationships with his three other wives. Out of Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, it seems that Christine only has a relationship with Janelle now.