‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says She Can’t ‘Respect’ Kody As He Attends A Wedding After Missing Ysabel’s Surgery

Kody Brown traveled to Texas to officiate a friends’ wedding in the summer of 2021 on the Oct. 23 episode of Sister Wives. This did not sit well with Christine Brown, due to Kody previously criticizing her for traveling amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She was especially upset because Kody used COVID as an excuse to not travel for their daughter, Ysabel Brown’s, back surgery in 2020. Christine felt it was hypocritical for Kody to have different standards for a friend’s wedding over his daughter’s surgery.

However, Kody defended his decision. “Ysabel’s surgery was at a time and situation where it would’ve required that I’m 6 or 8 weeks away from home,” he explained. “No man can be away from work and home and family that long. I was gone for four days for the wedding. That’s it.” Christine wasn’t having it, though. “I don’t have to deal with him anymore because I’m not married to him,” she said in a confessional. “I’m so glad I’m not because I can’t respect this person anymore…how he is and the choices he’s making…I cannot respect this man.”

Earlier in the episode, Christine spoke with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely Brown, about her divorce from Kody on camera for the first time. Truely accidentally found out about Christine’s decision to leave Kody and move to Utah when she overheard Christine talking about it on the phone. Truely insisted she was fine with the situation, despite being upset at first.

“The first day when I found out, I was extremely upset, but I’m fine now,” she told her mom. “I just had to realize for a day that not everything was going to change. I kind of noticed the signs that you weren’t as happy. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first but I’m fine now.” Truley told Christine that she was mostly upset because Christine kept the news from her for so long. Since Truely would be having to pick up and move with her mom, she felt she deserved more of a heads up, especially since Christine had started planning months earlier.

“The realization that she told me last after everybody else, and I didn’t get to know that we were about to leave, it was kind of hurtful,” Truely admitted. “It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most.”

At the end of the episode, Kody and Christine had another face-to-face conversation as Christine’s moving date approached. They still hadn’t figured out the specifics of custody. “I would love not getting a lawyer involved,” Christine admitted. “But if he’s already going there and lawyering up, then I’m going to as well. I don’t want to, though. I’d rather just work it out amiably. We have kids. Can’t we just figure it out on our own?” The drama will continue on next week’s episode of Sister Wives on TLC.