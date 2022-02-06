‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says She Considers Herself Fully ‘Divorced’ From Kody

In part two of the one-on-one interviews with Kody Brown and his wives on ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine opens up about where her and Kody’s relationship stands now.

Christine Brown clarified the status of her relationship with Kody Brown during a one-on-one interview on the Feb. 6 episode of Sister Wives. Her clarification came after Robyn Brown said that she didn’t officially consider Christine and Kody divorced. “Technically, in my head, they’re not, but I don’t know,” Robyn admitted. “Because their marriage was done by our church officials and they haven’t granted them a divorce, but I don’t know.”

However, Christine said that she doesn’t care about a blessing from the church. “In our church, polygamists can leave,” Christine explained. “They’re not trapped. They can leave if they want to leave and it’s not working. They have to go through proper channels and stuff, but they can get a release. Well, I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time. I left a long time ago. I just have no interest in the church, so to me, the ecclesiastical authorities and stuff…I don’t really care. I just think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy. So for me, to have someone else tell me whether or not my marriage is over, I’m just like…no. I don’t really need that.”

When asked to confirm where her relationship with Kody stands, Christine added, “Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separated.” Christine and Kody were never “legally” married, but had been in a spiritual marriage since 1994 until their split in 2021. Their troubles were documented on recent seasons of Sister Wives, with Christine officially deciding she wanted out at the end of this season. After Kody told her that he no longer wanted intimacy in their relationship, she moved his things out of the house. It was at the end of 2021 when she announced to the public that she had left her husband.

Kody also weighed in on the status of his relationship with Christine and her relationship with the church. “She doesn’t believe in [the church],” he said. “I’m comfortable with where she’s at. God has a way of sorting things out. My religion says, ‘No, she won’t go to the afterlife [with me],’ but I say, ‘You’re not in the mind of God.’ Right now, it’s in God’s hands and I’m not worried about it. God sorts these things out. She doesn’t believe in the religion. She’s not part of that faith anymore, and she’s free from that.”

Robyn got very emotional during the episode, breaking down in tears while discussing the fact that the family was being torn apart due to Kody’s strained relationships with Christine, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Christine felt for Robyn, but still knew that she had to do what was best for herself. “Robyn’s very sweet. It’s not fun breaking people’s hearts,” she revealed. “At my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved. I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart and was super, super sad.”