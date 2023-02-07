Christine Brown Spends Time With All 5 Daughters At Gwendlyn’s Engagement Party: Photo

Gwendlyn Brown, 21, celebrated her engagement to Beatriz Qeiroz with a small gathering on Feb. 5. The Sister Wives star was joined by her mom, Christine Brown, and four sisters, Ysabel Brown, 19, Mykelti Brown, 26, Truely Brown, 12, and Aspyn Brown, 27, at the event. All five Brown girls posed for a photo together on the occasion, and Christine posted it to Instagram.

“What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” she gushed. “We went to Gwen’s and Bea’s engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them.” Mykelti cradled her newborn twin babies in the photo, while 12-year-old Truely showed off her new look with turquoise hair and stickers on her arms. Christine and her ex, Kody Brown, also share a son, Paedon Brown, 24, who did not appear to be present for the event.

Gwendlyn also marked the occasion on her own Instagram. “Engagement party pics with our maids of honor and sisters,” she wrote. In the first photo of her carousel, she posed with Ysabel, Beatriz and Wanessa Call, which appears to mean that Ysabel is Gwen’s Maid of Honor. Gwendlyn got engaged back in December.

The fun family reunion comes following the end of season 17 of Sister Wives, which featured Christine officially leaving Kody. The season began at the beginning of 2021, with Christine sharing her decision with Kody. She also eventually decided that she and Truely would be moving away from Kody and the other sister wives in Arizona to live closer to some of her adult daughters in Utah. Christine and Kody announced their split in the fall of 2021, shortly after she made the move. The season aired about a year later.

Christine has said that she feels more supported in Utah, where she’s closer to family members who spend more time with her and Truely than Kody ever did. After she left the family, Kody also split from Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, which leaves Robyn Brown as the only wife still connected to Kody. She and Kody are legally married, while he was only spiritually married to the other three women.