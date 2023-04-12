Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted At Same Gym At The Same Time 4 Months After Split: Photos

Awkward! Harry Styles got in a work out at the same gym and around the same time as his ex Olivia Wilde! The pop star was spotted leaving celeb trainer Tracey Anderson’s West Hollywood gym on Wednesday morning, April 12. Moments later, per Just Jared, the actress exited. The “As It Was” singer, 29, wore a white tee and sweatpants as the Book Smart director, 39, rocked a black sports bra and matching leggings.

The former couple, who split in November 2022 after nearly two years together, almost had a run-in two months ago. And it was also at a gym! Olivia was spotted leaving a private fitness facility and a few hours later, in walked Harry.

As fans know, the appearance was one of the firsts for Olivia since Harry’s PDA session with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo on March 25. Following the kiss seen around the world, it was revealed that Olivia and Emily are friends, and they even took in a Harry concert together while Olivia and Harry were an item!

While Olivia’s gal pal was locking lips with her ex, she met up with another one of her exes, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children. Despite being embroiled in a custody battle over the children, they have appeared on friendly terms recently.

Olivia and Harry met on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling and began dating in December 2020 after Olivia’s split from Saturday Night Live alum Jason. Their romance was filled with scandals that appeared to coincide with the movie, such as cast firings, an on-set feud and even “Spitgate.”

Olivia recently dished on all the drama, saying she was disappointed how her latest film became minimized due to it. The mother of two had to deal with a pretty sizeable shadow cast over the production and herself when it opened. And she appeared to take it all in stride. “It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here,’” she explained to Elle.