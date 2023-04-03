Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug As They Reunite For Son’s Soccer Game Amidst Messy Custody Battle: Photos

Football brings people together, including former exes. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were spotted supporting their eight-year-old son, Otis, during one of the lad’s soccer games on Sunday (Apr. 2). In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Olivia, 29, and Jason, 47, warmly embraced while on the sidelines, showing a united front while Otis was on the pitch. Olivia was dressed in a white t-shirt with matching denim pants. Jason – who was there with Brendan Hunt, who co-created Ted Lasso with Jason and plays Coach Beard on the show – dressed in a blue Nike hoodie, tan pants, and a flat cap.

The happy reunion comes as the Ted Lasso star and Olivia continue to hammer out the details regarding custody of Otis, and their six-year-old daughter, Daisy. On Mar. 24, Olivia’s side won an important battle. In January, Jason’s lawyers wanted a New York judge to handle all the child “support’ issues, despite a New York and California judge ruling in 2021 that all “custody” issues would be handled in Los Angeles. New York has a reputation for being less generous in child support rulings than California, but a New York judge ruled that “in the interest of substantial justice that the parties’ child support petition be heard in California.”

Olivia was reportedly blindsided by the move, writing that she and her family “were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January,” according to Daily Mail. The Don’t Worry Darling director thought “things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion.”

Jason and Olivia broke up in 2020 after nine years together. Despite the ongoing issues in the court – and one infamous moment at CinemaCon — the former couple has remained cordial in public.

Olivia’s currently involved in a different spot of drama, one involving her friend, Emily Ratajkowski. The 31-year-old model was photographed passionately kissing Olivia’s ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, in Tokyo on Mar. 25. After seemingly crossing a line, Olivia is reportedly “begging” for Olivia’s forgiveness over this romantic rendezvous with her former love. Olivia, however, is staying “focused on her kids and her work and reportedly “wants nothing to do with this mess” involving her ex and her friend.