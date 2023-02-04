Olivia Wilde Wears Crop Top To Gym After Near Run-In With Ex Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, showed off her fit figure in a blue crop top and leggings during her latest gym outing. The actress’ abs peeked through underneath a dark blue bomber-style jacket, which she also wore. She also had her hair up in a high ponytail and carried a yellow tote bag as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Olivia reportedly left the gym just a few hours before her ex Harry Styles, 29, was seen leaving the same gym while looking like he had a good workout. He wore a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers. He also accessorized with sunglasses and carried a bag over one shoulder.

Olivia and Harry, who just celebrated his birthday on Feb. 1, dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in Nov. He was busy traveling with his Love On Tour at the time. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

As the former lovebirds live separate lives, they’ve still been getting attention in other ways. Olivia was recently spotted sharing a friendly hug with her ex Jason Sudeikis, who is also the father of her two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. The embrace was captured in photos as they both stood outside near vehicles. It came as a surprise to many since the doting parents have been going through a custody battle for their kids since their split in Nov. 2020.

Meanwhile, Harry was recently spotted enjoying a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013. The two walked outside in London as they chatted and appeared relaxed and content around each other. They were bundled up in warm coats and held what they had left from the date and even flashed smiles at one point.