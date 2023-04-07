Teresa Giudice, 50, Stuns In Bikini Posing With Husband Luis Ruelas, 46, In St. Barts: Photo

Teresa Giudice, 50, and her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, are showing off some tanned skin in a brand new photo they both posted to their Instagram Stories on April 6. The snapshot, seen below, shows the newlyweds grinning while posing together on the sunny shores of the island of St. Barts in the Caribbean. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked like a mermaid in her pink string bikini with her long, brunette hair flowing to under her chest. Meanwhile, the Digital Media Solutions co-founder donned black swim trunks and a necklace.

Teresa also shared a close-up image of herself in the tiny bikini. The reality star look phenomenal as she lounged on a chair near a pool with palm trees in the distance. A pink pair of sunnies added a fun touch to the gorgeous photo.

Teresa and Louie touched down in the beachy paradise earlier this week and have seemingly been busy lounging on the beach and at the pool by day and enjoying elegant outings by night. For instance, on April 6, the mother of four shared a pic of her and her groom looking incredible before they presumably headed to dinner. The businessman looked handsome in gray shorts, a black button-down, and black slides, while Teresa stunned in a black halterneck gown with a floral and cheetah print design. “My love,” she simply captioned the photo along with several hashtags.

The same day, the couple looked dashing in spring colors as they snuggled up on a wooden bench outside the formal La Petite Plage restaurant, which is run by a decorated French chef. Louie wore an all-white outfit, while Teresa looked breathtaking in a see-through white mesh gown that was covered in florals and was worn over a bright pink bikini. Louie posted a carousel of snapshots in their outfits to his Instagram page and gushed over loving experiencing life with his love. “Life is so short … babe how do we make our days last longer!! Love you forever,” he sweetly penned.

Louie and Teresa aren’t alone on their trip — they enjoyed their fine dining experience with pals Lisa Fortunado and her doctor husband. The couples clinked their drinks together in a boomerang shared by Teresa before Lisa got up on a table and started dancing with some other women. They dined on a seafood pasta dish that looked mouth-watering.

Teresa seems to be living her best life, as she recently returned from a trip to the luxury Boca Raton Hotel and Club in Florida. Teresa and Louie began dating in 2020 and walked down the aisle at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J. in Aug. 2022. Afterward, they vacationed in Greece and have continued jet-setting around the world together.