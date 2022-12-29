Maya Hawke Looks Like Dad Ethan As They Go Cliff Jumping In St. Barts: Photos

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke was spotted spending some quality family time in St. Barts this week and looked like a replica of her father, Ethan Hawke, as they took turns jumping into the ocean from a cliff. The 24-year-old actress and Ethan, 52, could be seen standing next to each other on the cliff as they readied themselves to jump in the warm water and then took the plunge with nearly identical poses. They separately jumped off with their right knees bent and arms in the air as they looked down at the water below, as seen in the below images.

Maya, who starred in Netflix’s Do Revenge this year, wore a white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline she paired with a gold necklace. After she got her fair share of adrenaline, she could be seen changing into a blue and white striped shirt. She left the cliff-jumping spot in the long-sleeve and an orange towel tied around her waist. Her father opted for plain black swim trunks.

Also at the fun cliff-jumping excursion was Maya’s stepmother Ryan Shawhughes and Maya’s three siblings, brother Levon Roan, and half-sisters Clementine Jane and Indiana. Ethan had Maya and Levon, 20, with his ex-wife, actress Uma Thurman, and Clementine, 14, and Indiana, 11, with Ryan.

Maya has been acting since 2017 and got her breakthrough part in the third season of Stranger Things by playing Robin, a fellow Scoops Ahoy worker and eventual friend of Steve. Ethan boasted about his daughter when the hit Netflix series debuted her character in 2019. “Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” he began in a passionate Instagram post. “Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

Her mother did the same with a photo of Maya lounging in a mermaid pool float. “My victorious loving mermaid daughter. A weekend of triumph on Stranger Things. Congratulations beloved @maya_hawke,” the 52-year-old Pulp Fiction actress wrote.

Maya is one of the several celebrities at the center of the trending “Nepo-Baby” conversation, which shows that she and others in the entertainment industry have enjoyed a shorter road to success than those who have no industry connections. However, she spoke out about the topic in a September interview and defended her work. “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite,” she explained to Rolling Stone. “So you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That’s my ethos.”