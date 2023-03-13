Teresa Giudice Models String Bikini On Vacation In Bali

For the second time in as many days, Teresa Giudice proved she’s still got it with a duo of killer string bikini pics! In a short clip posted to Instagram on Monday, January 13, the mom of four, 50, was seen in two pics cozying up to the rocks on the beach in Bali. She rocked a lavender string bikini and wore her brunette locks down in long mermaid waves. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star accessorized with several bracelets, and her golden tan told the story of a luxurious vacation in the tropical locale. In the background, Sade‘s chill hit “Paradise” played.

In the comments section, many of her 2.3 million followers gushed over her incredible physique. “Beautiful, you work hard for that,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Queen Tre love your living your best life you deserve it.” “Goals,” commented a third, alongside a row of flame emojis.

Teresa’s outstanding physical appearance doesn’t come without effort. In between her busy life with daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, and new husband Luis Ruelas, the former bodybuilder finds time to work out and maintain her physique. It all starts, she revealed, with a simple exercise.

“Leading up to my wedding, I was getting to the gym as much as I could,” she told CNN Underscored earlier this month, about her pre-wedding workouts. “And I was doing a lot of walking, like in my development, Louie and I would walk together. You know, walking is really important. I would do like 3 to 4 miles a day. Sometimes I put ankle weights on; I like the red Bala bands.”

And if she can’t get outside, she shared that she loves her home Peloton treadmills. “If I didn’t make it outside, I have a home gym, and I would go on the treadmill,” she said. “I love that you could put a workout on with an instructor that instructs you. And then also they have beautiful scenic routes, and amazing music.”

So does she ever stop working out? Maybe, briefly, for those gorgeous vacation shots. But generally, she admits she “lives” in her workout gear. “I live in my gym clothes,” she told the outlet. “When I’m not working, I’ll just stay in my gym clothes all day long.”