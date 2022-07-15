Joe Giudice Mocks Teresa’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas For Striking Yoga Poses On Instagram

Joe Giudice wants answers from ex-wife Teresa Giudice‘s fiancé, 46-year-old businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Joe, 49, has now taken to Teresa’s July 1 Instagram post of her future hubby striking a tree yoga pose shirtless next to incense smoke not once but twice to ask why he would do such a thing. Joe first commented on the photo on July 2, writing “What are you doing,” with a thumb’s up emoji. After not receiving an answer, he went back to the photo on July 14 to inquire once again. “What the hell are you doin,” asked.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ fans lost it over Joe’s blunt comments. “Absolutely love this,” one person exclaimed with a laughing emoji before tagging Bravo and Andy Cohen in the comment section to advocate for Joe’s return to the show. “exactly Joe. We are trying to figure this out as well,” another added, with several others responding with similar notes. In 46-year-old Teresa’s defense, it doesn’t appear that she replied to a single comment under the post, which she captioned, “NAMASTE YOU ARE MY TRUE LOVE.”

While it’s not clear if Joe is mocking Louie or trying to be funny, his relationship with Louie has been positive since he came into Teresa’s life in late 2020. Following the news that the mom of four and Louie would be walking down the aisle, Joe seemed fairly supportive of the couple. “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,” he told Page Six on Oct. 22, 2021. “I think they moved a bit quick into this romance, but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.”

Plus, in Nov. 2021, Teresa revealed that Louie set up a meeting with her ex-husband unprompted. “We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner,'” Teresa recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She went on to confirm the trip went swimmingly. “We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy. So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy,” she noted.

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years before separating in 2019 after they each served prison sentences for fraud. Teresa served her 11 months in 2015, while Joe did 41 months directly afterward. Following his release, he was deported from America to his home country of Italy. The separation took a toll on their relationship, and Teresa afterward admitted she felt “disconnected” from her former spouse once they were both out of prison.