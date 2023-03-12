Teresa Giudice, 50, Sizzles In String Bikini On Bali Vacation: Photos

Teresa Giudice proved to her fans that it’s never too early for bikini season! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked like a golden goddess in her new swimsuit snaps that she shared to her Instagram on Sunday, March 12. The stunning, 50-year-old mother of four gave a peek at her toned and tanned physique that she’s been recently flaunting in Bali during her fabulous getaway with her girlfriends.

The former bodybuilder has been documenting the gal-pal holiday on social media and by the looks of it, her husband of six months, Luis Ruelas, and daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom Teresa shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, were not a part of the picture. In a post shared on Thursday, Teresa even gave a video tour of her fabulous villa in Bali and it only featured her six girlfriends!

Although her hubby and daughters shouldn’t be too bummed that they weren’t in Bali, as they all vacationed together in Tulum only a few months ago! Teresa, who is in the midst of a feud with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, was spotted frolicking with her immediate family in the gorgeous surf of the Mexican resort town on New Year’s Eve, as seen in photos here from DailyMail.

Even with all the explosive drama between Teresa, Joe and Melissa on the Bravo show, the OG recently revealed she’s not leaving the Bravo franchise anytime soon! “I would never step away,” Teresa told People on Dec. 29. “I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

As for her brother Joe, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon that he has “no relationship” with Teresa following their fallout. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation. I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing.”