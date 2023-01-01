Teresa Giudice Slays In Plunging Black Swimsuit On Getaway With Luis Ruelas & Daughters: Photos

Teresa Giudice rang in her new year with a much-needed vacay to Tulum, Mexico. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, who is in the midst of a feud with family members Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, was spotted frolicking in the gorgeous surf of Tulum Mexico on New Year’s Eve, as seen in photos here from DailyMail. Alongside her husband of four months, Luis Ruelas, and daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom Teresa shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, Teresa looked sensational in her plunging black swimsuit.

Like her mother, Gia looked incredible, as the budding model rocked a brown bikini to show off her hard work at the gym, which she curates on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Luis flaunted his muscular frame and fit physique in a pair of black swim trunks. The group certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves with smiles and splashes abound.

The tropical getaway comes after Teresa confirmed she and her new husband get intimate quite often, having sex multiple times a day. “I mean listen, my point is, if you don’t do that, then that’s not normal,” she told PEOPLE. “That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with … I mean if not, then why be with that person?” She added, “It’s a normal thing when you love someone.”

The OG of ‘RHONJ’ also recently revealed she’s not leaving the Bravo franchise anytime soon! “I would never step away,” the Bravo star told People on Dec. 29. “I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

“Other people are trying to put that out there, like, ‘Oh, Teresa wants to leave.’ It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show … the games that people play,” she continued. “No. I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

And when Teresa returns to Real Housewives of New Jersey for the 13th season in February, fans will finally see the drama that broke the camel’s back and had Joe and Melissa skip Teresa and Luis’ wedding.

Meanwhile, Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon that he has “no relationship” with Teresa following their fallout. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation. I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing.”