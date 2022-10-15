Teresa Giudice Responds To Caroline Manzo Having ‘Conversations’ About Returning To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, including former OG star Caroline Manzo, descended upon New York City for BravoCon over the weekend, which meant Teresa Giudice and her longtime rival nearly had an awkward run-in. But even though they didn’t come face to face with each other (that we know of), they were asked about reuniting.

It all started when Caroline told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she recently turned down another invite to return to RHONJ. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago. I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”

Caroline left the show in 2013 after five seasons, so it’d be a big deal to see her back on Bravo. She also said she’d like to “smack” Teresa verbally, so should they ever reunite, we’re sure her return would bring in some amazing ratings. But she said now’s not the right time for her, as she feels the show isn’t what it used to be.

If Caroline was to return, however, Teresa wouldn’t be too upset about it. When we asked her how she feels about these “conversations” Caroline’s been having about a potential return, she simply told us, “I wish [Caroline] well.”

Someone else who’d like to see Caroline return is her good friend, Dolores Catania. On Day 2 of BravoCon, she told us that she’d “love to see” Caroline return to RHONJ. “I love her family very much,” she said. And when we asked her whether she thinks we’ll ever see Caroline back on the show, Dolores said, “Something tells me yes.”