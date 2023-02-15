Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Reconciled With Jacqueline Laurita After Years Of Feuding

Although her feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is still going strong, Teresa Giudice was able to squash drama between her and her former Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate, Jacqueline Laurita. The 50-year-old reality star said it was their autistic sons that brought them closer together while visiting Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Feb. 15. “I’ve been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases — my step son is Nicholas — and they both have autism,” she explained. “So she’s been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars so I reached out to her.”

Recently, Jacqueline, 52, told AllAboutTRH that she felt Melissa, 43, “twisted the narrative” about her relationship with both her and Teresa. Andy brought up the comments to Teresa during her WWHL appearance and asked her if that was the reason she and Jacqueline began getting along again. However, Teresa doubled down on her previous statement. “That didn’t have to do with it,” she quickly replied. “But then I was just like, that was also that… But I really have been thinking about her because it’s crazy, we do both have Nicholases now.”

She went on to say she feels that “time heals all wounds”, which is what happened between her and Jacqueline. Teresa and the nutrition health coach ended their friendship in 2016 after butting heads on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and after Teresa referred to her as “a nasty person” during a gathering at Jacqueline’s house. Jacqueline later criticized the mother of four for not standing by her husband at the time, Joe Giudice‘s, side when he was deported after they each spent time in jail for tax fraud.

Teresa and Jacqueline shocked fans when they posted the same photo of themselves posing together in Las Vegas on their respective Instagram pages earlier this week. While they both said they had loads to talk about, Jacqueline went into more depth in her caption. “Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now,” she explained.

“No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” she continued. “It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good!”

As fans know, the sister-in-laws had issues when Teresa and her ex-husband endured legal problems. Things went further downhill in Aug. 2022 ahead of Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, which Joe and Melissa did not attend. Then, gossip that Melissa once cheated on Joe while she was on a publicity tour spread, and rumor has it that Melissa thinks Teresa helped spread the talk. And of course, during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 finale, Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga, 42, got into an explosive fight, which seemed to be the absolute point of no return.