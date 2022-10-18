Teresa Giudice Confirms She Didn’t Sign A Prenup With Luis Ruelas & Fans Boo: Watch

Teresa Giudice was booed by her own fans during the special pre-taped Oct. 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, and you can see the drama unfold in the below fan video. The harsh reaction by Real Housewives fans occurred after Teresa, 50, admitted she did not sign a prenup before her August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Teresa looked shocked when she was booed during the Oct. 16 taping, which followed Day 3 of BravoCon in New York City, and smiled as she took the criticism. She appeared to attempt to explain herself, but her voice could not be heard over the chorus of boos.

Bravo host and executive producer Andy Cohen, 54, tried to calm the crowd down by sticking up for Teresa. “Alright, personal decision,” he said into the microphone. Some of Teresa’s fellow Bravolebrities also looked shocked by the revelation but did not appear to partake in the booing.

The news should not come as much of a surprise to fans, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said in February that she did not plan to have a prenup. Andy asked the question when Teresa was on his Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, and she replied with a simple, “No.” She added, “I mean, I would, you know, if he said so. I’m so very easy about that. He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I’m so not like that.”

Andy was flabbergasted by the response, but Teresa’s mini-me daughter, Gia, had already come to her defense. The 21-year-old star explained that her father, Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice, had Teresa sign a prenup before their marriage, which she didn’t like. “My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding,” she explained. “I don’t know I think my mom she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from [Louie], and I think he would never want to take from her.”

As noted above, Teresa and Louie, 46, tied the knot in a gorgeous New Jersey ceremony in August and the pair are still bleeding love for one another. In fact, they are so in love that they have sex up to three times a day. Teresa revealed the intimate information during a Q&A session at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 26 alongside her co-stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!” the mom of four exclaimed. “We’re very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them.” She also said they had sex five times a day during their honeymoon in Greece. If one thing is for sure, it’s that Teresa has no problem spilling all the details about her passionate romance with Louie.