Bradley Cooper Picks Daughter Lea, 6, Up From School & Carries Her Backpack: Photo

Bradley Cooper was a doting dad to his 6-year-old daughter Lea when she finished her school day in New York on March 20.

March 21, 2023 3:08PM EDT
Bradley Cooper, 48, bonded with his daughter Lea, 6, when he picked her up from school on Monday, March 20. Bradley carried Lea’s pink backpack around his shoulder as the father-daughter duo walked the streets in New York City. Bradley and Lea were joined by his mom, Gloria Campano, who was just as happy to spend time with her adorable granddaughter.

Bradley braved the chilly NYC weather in a black pea coat with grey pants and black shoes. The A Star Is Born actor also wore a black beanie and a pair of black sunglasses, as he held another pink bag, which was likely Lea’s, in his hand. Lea, meanwhile, looked so cute in a big fuzzy purple coat with a black beanie. She held hands with her grandmother, who also wore a purple fuzzy coat.

Bradley shares his daughter with his ex Irina Shayk, 37, who wasn’t present for the afternoon outing in the Big Apple. The couple broke up in 2019, two years after welcoming Lea, but reports of their reconciliation began in the fall of 2022. Bradley and Irina’s current relationship status is unclear, though they were together to pick up Lea from school on February 10, as seen in the photo below.

Last year, a source told HollywoodLife that Irina and Bradley still care about each other, amidst rumors that they rekindled their relationship. “It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship,” the insider explained. The source also said that Bradley and Irina “never lost that connection, and they’re both so devoted to Lea, no matter how busy they get with work, she comes first, having that common bond is a big plus.”

