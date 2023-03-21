Ariana Madix Shades Raquel Leviss Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘I Don’t Know’ Her

Nothing says shade like quoting the iconic Mariah Carey! While on a coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, 37, threw some shade at her co-star, Raquel Leviss, 28, who is the woman Tom Sandoval, 39, cheated on Ariana with (watch VIDEO HERE). When a paparazzi asked the blonde beauty if Raquel has “called to apologize“, Ariana responded with, “I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

To add fuel to the fire, Ariana was also asked how she felt about the upcoming reunion episode. She made it clear that it’s not an event she is excited about. “What do you think?”, she asked the camera person on Mar. 21. During the outing, the 37-year-old TV personality rocked a casual, yet chic, ensemble. Ariana opted for a pair of black leggings, an oversized black crewneck sweater, and black athletic sneakers. She accessorized her look with an on-trend small white purse and oversized sunglasses. She also tied her blonde tressed up in a messy updo for the afternoon outing.

Ariana’s outing comes one day after the midseason trailer for the hit reality show premiered. The trailer was released amid the ongoing “Scandoval” regarding Tom and Ariana’s breakup due to his affair with Raquel. Not only did Tom’s now-ex tell him she wants him to “die” in the clip, but she was also spotted skinny dipping with her friend, Brett Kenyon, who revealed his identity via TikTok on Tuesday.

Since Mar. 3, practically the entire Bravo TV fan base has been keeping tabs on the ongoing drama between these three. Not only was it revealed that Tom and Raquel had been having an affair for “months”, but it also took place during filming the show’s latest season. The rumors about their affair also began in the summer of 2022, however, Ariana did not become aware until just days prior to their public split. Season 10 of the hit show is currently airing on Bravo, with executive producer, Andy Cohen, confirming it will be a part of this season.

Not only has a plethora of the cast reacted to the split, including Kristen Doute, 40, Lala Kent, 32, James Kennedy, 31, and Katie Maloney, 36, to name a few, but Ariana also broke her silence on Mar. 16. “hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” her caption began.

“to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run,” Ariana concluded. As many know, Tom and Ariana dated for nine years, as they made their romance Instagram official in Feb. 2014. The next episode of Vanderpump Rules is set to air on Bravo on Mar. 22.