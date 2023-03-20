‘Vanderpump Rules’ Midseason Trailer: Ariana Tells Tom Sandoval She Wants Him ‘To Die’ In 1st Post-Scandal Footage

Vanderpump Rules fans got their first glimpse into the aftermath of the “Scandoval” that tore apart Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in the midseason trailer released March 20. In the footage, Tom and Ariana sit down and talk after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed. “I wish we would have tried harder,” Tom says, to which Ariana responds, “You don’t deserve one f****** tear of mine.” When Tom is going through the cabinets in their home and asks Ariana if she wants anything, she bluntly tells the TomTom owner, “For you to die.”

There’s also footage of Tom and Ariana’s relationship issues prior to her learning about the affair. Tom complains how little the pair are having sex. “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger,” Ariana says. We also see Tom’s BFF, Tom Schwartz, hint that Tom and Ariana were in a “open relationship.”

Also in the trailer, Scheana Shay references how she allegedly attacked Raquel after learning about the affair. “I had so much rage in me,” she tells her cast members, including Ariana, through tears. In that same scene, Scheana is shown saying, “This is a full blown love affair.”

Ariana and Tom were dating for nine years before news broke on Friday, March 3 that Tom was having a months-long affair with Raquel, who happened to hook up with Tom Schwartz last year after his divorce from Katie Maloney. Ariana reportedly didn’t find out about Tom Sandoval’s affair until March 1, 2023, when she found an intimate video from Raquel and a “history of inappropriate texts” on Tom’s phone. After the cheating scandal became public knowledge, Ariana took a break from social media and is continuing to lean on people Katie, Scheana, Lala Kent, and even former VPR star Kristen Doute (who used to date Tom) for support.

The VPR Season 10 Reunion is reportedly set to film on March 23. But there’s been some behind-the-scenes drama after Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana after Scheana allegedly punched Raquel in the face when she found out about the affair. But Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said Scheana never laid her hands on Raquel, whose real name is Rachel. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period,” he said in the statement, which was shared with HollywoodLife via a publicist. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”