Ariana Madix’s Skinny Dipping Partner From ‘VPR’ Trailer Reveals His Status With The Reality Star

Vanderpump Rules fans were on high alert after the mid-season trailer for Season 10 of the hit Bravo series dropped on March 20 amid the “Scandoval” that shocked fans and ended Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval‘s nine-year relationship. Aside from the fact that Ariana, 37, told Tom, 39 — who was outed as a cheater earlier this month as his affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss was exposed — that she wished he would die, fans raised their eyebrows when a scene of Ariana skinny-dipping with a man played in the trailer. However, the mystery man’s identity has since been revealed, and he even took to TikTok to explain the situation.

“It’s me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up,” the friend, named Brett Kenyon, said in a clip he stitched with a fan’s video about the situation. “Make sure you guys support my friend’s show on Wednesdays on Bravo. It’s called Vanderpump Rules if you’ve never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past 10 years.” The video of them skinny dipping together was seemingly taken while they were in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Aug. 2022 wedding.

As seen in the above slideshow, Brett was present at the wedding and posed with the newlyweds. He wished them a beautiful marriage in the caption, writing, “Loved celebrating your love @scheana & @brock__davies … Thank you for including me in your special day. Truly the most iconic wedding ever! I had so much fun last week!” He also smiled next to Raquel, 28, who made headlines at the time for making out with recently single Tom Schwartz during the wedding celebrations.

Brett posted a second video on his TikTok account to poke fun at the Vanderpump Rules fans who were concerned about the skinny-dipping clip. For the video, he pasted the viral GIF of Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich over the skinny-dipping part of the trailer and wrote, “Me watching Bravo fans go crazy this morning over the scene of me naked in the pool with Ariana, not knowing I’m [gay].”

The Season 10 mid-season trailer for Vanderpump Rules dropped less than three weeks after Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s cheating scandal was brought to light. The news circulated on March 3, and Bravo cameras captured the downfall of Tom’s relationship with Ariana on Saturday, March 4. Andy Cohen not only confirmed that fans would get to see the scandal play out at the end of the season, but that the reunion episode was scheduled to tape in the upcoming weeks. “Now, we’re shooting the reunion in about two weeks. This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” he bluntly said on the March 6 episode of his radio show.

Tom and Raquel have both publicly apologized to Ariana for their actions. Ariana released a powerful statement on her Instagram page on March 16 to address the situation. “i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she began in a caption that accompanied a gorgeous photo of her smiling in a pink and green dress. “when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

“to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she continued. “however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run.”