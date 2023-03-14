Pedro Pascal In ‘Buffy’, ‘Games of Thrones’ & More TV Shows You Missed Him In

Pedro Pascal is a successful actor known for his recent works including The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones.

In recent years the hunk has skyrocketed into superstardom and is the current heartthrob of the moment.

His HBO series, The Last of Us, aired its season finale on Mar. 12, 2023.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, 47, is the current Hollywood heartthrob that everyone is simply obsessed with! However, the Santiago native has been playing sexy characters for decades. Pedro has not only appeared on Game of Thrones in recent years, but he also starred in the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian for three seasons. Amid the internet’s latest fascination with the 47-year-old, here is a look at some of the prior hit TV shows that some might’ve forgotten he was in!

Pedro Pascal’s Time On ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

On this day in 1999, Buffy got lost on campus her first night at UC Sunnydale and ran into a pre-The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal pic.twitter.com/RPq2SocySN — Slayerfest 98: A Queer Podcast (@slayerfestx98) October 5, 2021

Pedro and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar recently made headlines for sharing a throwback photo of the time that he was on the hit TV show in 1999. “When #Mother met #Father,” the blonde beauty joked on Feb. 27, 2023. The popular scene that resurfaced was the Season 4, episode one moment when Buffy and Eddie hung out for a brief time, however, his character did not become a series regular.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the dreamy man told the reporter that he was moved that SMG remembered him and shared the throwback scene. “What I just found out that I’m very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so I can look it up myself — Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” he told the outlet in Mar. 2023. “I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was.” He also explained his role on the show. “This is Edie,” he said. “In the episode as a freshman, it’s the Season 4 premiere, it was a super big deal.” He concluded the interview by adding, “I hang out with her for a little bit, and as soon as she says goodbye to me [inaudible].”

His Appearance On ‘Game of Thrones’

A more recent show he was on that might’ve slipped some minds is the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. On the show, Pedro played the role of Prince Oberyn Martell, who was notably a member of House Martell. Pedro’s character was related to Doran Martell (Alexander Siddig) and the late Elia Martell. Oberyn made an impression in King’s Landing, however, Pedro only portrayed the role for seven episodes, per Collider.

Most recently, on Feb. 22, he and fellow The Last of Us and GOT alum Bella Ramsey took to the HBO Instagram account to reminisce on their time on the hit TV show. During the clip, Bella recited one of Pedro’s famous lines when he played Oberyn. “‘Tis a big and beautiful world. Most of us live and die in the same corner where we were born and never get to see any of it,” she read, to which Pedro recalled immediately. “That would be Oberyn Martell from Game of Thrones,” he said with a smile.

The Time He Was On ‘NYPD Blue’

Many years prior to that, Pedro graced the set of NYPD Blue in 2001. The bilingual star recently recalled the Season 8 moment during an interview on Hot Ones on Mar. 3, 2023. In the episode, Pedro portrays a “goth teen” by the name of Shane “Dio” Morrissey, who also makes up his own language. “At one point, he has a pentagram on the inside of his palm that they made with like a black sharpie and I lick it and I make up some satanic language,” he told the host at the time. “I thought that it was supposed to be like, Latin, or something?”

“I was like, ‘Oh, okay,'” Pedro went on. “I licked the hand and then I turned slowly towards the camera going [ominous gibberish]. Some crazy s*** like that. On an episode of your ABC network television hit NYPD Blue. I made up the language.” Some of the shows famous alumni include Dennis Franz, James McDaniel, Sharon Lawrence, Kim Delaney, and more. The series ran from 1993 to 2005, and was ABC longest running show until Grey’s Anatomy passed that milestone in 2016.

‘Brothers And Sisters’ & ‘Undressed’

A couple of other throwback classics that Pedro appeared in also include Brothers and Sisters and Undressed. For the former, he took on the role of Zach Wellison in 2011, who was helped out by the series star Dave Annable (Justin Walker). Zach is a character who struggles with a drug problem and Justin seeks out to help him. It appeared that he only took on the role for a single episode or two. Brothers and Sisters was on the air from 2006 to 2011.

In 1999, MTV’s Undressed became an instant hit, with a few notable names including Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks, One Tree Hill‘s Chad Michael Murray, and more. Of course, Pedro, also made a cameo on this TV show as well when he took on the role of Greg for three episodes, according to Bustle. Greg’s purpose was to host an intervention for his “gay friend’s partner” and was also gay himself. The show ran from 1999 until the series finale in 2002. A recently viral TikTok clip of Pedro on the show has now been liked over 82K times as of Mar. 14, 2023.

Recent Roles

Pedro has been and continues to be a pheromonal actor, which is why his success has spanned decades. Below are a few honorable mentions of films and shows that he has appeared in recent years.