Pedro Pascal Responds To Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Buffy’ Throwback Photo Of Them

Longtime besties! Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, took to Instagram on Feb. 27 and shared a throwback snapshot of her and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, 47, during an episode of the show. “When #Mother met #Father,” she captioned the photo. One day later, Pedro reacted to the post in an interview with Access Hollywood. “What I just found out that I’m very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so I can look it up myself — Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” he told the outlet. “I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was.”

Later in the interview, the 47-year-old Hollywood hunk called SMG, “a kind scene partner,” and said they had, “the best time.” Not only did Pedro gush about his former scene partner, but he also gave fans some background on the scene. “This is Edie,” he explained holding up images of the episode. “In the episode as a freshman, it’s the Season 4 premiere, it was a super big deal.” He concluded with, “I hang out with her for a little bit, and as soon as she says goodbye to me [inaudible].”

Sarah Michelle also reacted to his interview with a re-post of the clip via her Instagram Story on Mar. 1. “As if I could ever forget you,” she captioned the post, along with his Instagram tag. Of course, many of their fans sounded off in the comments section of her original post to gush about the duo. “In an alternate BUFFYverse he survived and went on to become a great love interest,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Imagining how amazing s4 would have been with Eddie as the love interest instead of riley.”

SMG’s caption regarding calling herself “Mother” and Pedro “Father” is a nod to online fans giving them those monikers as a term of endearment. And on Feb. 21, the blonde beauty spoke with Entertainment Tonight to reveal how she learned about the term, which is notably popular in the LGBT community. “It’s a huge honor,” she gushed. “This is a community that has supported me and all of the jobs I’ve done, whether they’ve been successful or not and so I’m incredibly grateful.” During a previous press event for her latest show, Wolf Pack, many of her fans shouted the term, “Mother!” at her, and they explained that, “When the gays love a woman, [she’s] a mother!”

The real-life mother-of-two also revealed that she told her hubby, Freddie Prinze Jr., 46, that she has since fully embraced the nickname, as she’s also added to her Instagram bio. “I actually told Freddie that from now on, I only want to be referred to as ‘The Mother’. No just ‘Mother’, I might actually change it to ‘The Mother’,” she joked to the outlet. Both of the Scooby-Doo stars have been married to each other since 2002 and welcomed two children together, including Charlotte Grace, 13, and Rocky James, 10.