Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Photos With Their Kids On Family Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 46, sure know how to kick off the New Year right! The celeb couple took to Instagram on Jan. 1, to share a series of photos from their tropical vacation with their two kids: Charlotte, 13, and Rocky Prinze, 10. The blonde beauty rocked a multi-patterned beach romper, along with sandals, a beach hat, and sunglasses for the family snapshot. Her 13-year-old opted for a mini-skirt, a Hawaii t-shirt, and Nike slides. Meanwhile, Freddie and his son rocked a similar look with simple shirts, however, Rocky wore shorts while his pops kept it cozy with sweatpants.

The family group photo was shared the same day that SMG took to Instagram to post an exciting clip of her ziplining! “Heading into 2023,” she captioned the video on Jan. 1. The Cruel Intentions star notably added Pink‘s “Raise Your Glass” song to the clip to give it some extra glam. Many of Sara’s 4.1 million followers took to the comment section to gasp at her post. “My fear of heights said no thank you,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Wow what an entrance !”

Later, on Jan. 2, SMG took to her account to post a “dump” of her vacation snapshots. “Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right),” the 45-year-old captioned the carousel of content. Of course, one of her celeb friends, like Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenberg took to the comment to guess what the actress was doing. “You totally just got Lei’d,” the 37-year-old penned, along with a silly face emoji. Some of SMG’s fans guessed it had something to do with her witty caption. “Calling the photos a dump has me worried to guess,” an admirer wrote.

SMG has been busy posting plenty of content from her holiday vacations, including one where she rocked a black bikini and a pink White Lotus hat on Dec. 27, 2022. “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high end gays’ to join me,” she captioned the witty post referencing the hit HBO series. And earlier, on Christmas she spent the holiday in a stunning hot-pink Barbie swimsuit. “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation,” Sara captioned the Dec. 25 snapshot. Finally, on Dec. 30, 2022, the mom-of-two took to her Instagram to reveal her New Year’s resolution in a stunning black crop top. “First New Year’s resolution 2023- only wear pants that make me look much taller than I am. (So expect to see A LOT of me in these),” she wrote.

The New York native has been married to Freddie since 2002, and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1, 2022. SMG shared a throwback black-and-white photo from their wedding and simply captioned the post, “20”, along with a star emoji. And later, on Sept. 19, she shared a sweet post regarding her kids birthday week. “@realfreddieprinze and I made two incredible kids. But they came into the world three years and one day apart. Today our daughter becomes a teenager and tomorrow our son hits double digits,” she captioned the selfie.