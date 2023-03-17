Amy Robach & T. J. Holmes Smile As They Link Arms After Speculation Her Divorce Is Finalized: Photos

Amid speculation that Amy Robach & Andrew Shue's divorce is finalized, lovebirds Amy & T.J. Holmes linked arms while taking a walk on Mar. 17.

Glowing! Former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts and now-coupleAmy Robach, 50, and T.J. Holmes, 45, could not stop smiling while taking a romantic walk together on Mar. 17 (see PHOTOS HERE)! During their outing, the blonde beauty rocked a casual, yet chic, teddy jacket and black joggers. She completed the look with black sneakers, gold hoop earrings, and oversized aviator sunglasses.

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ romance went viral after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Nov. 2022. (Shutterstock)

T.J., for his part, looked like the classic American hunk with an all-blue outfit. His ensemble featured blue trousers, with a matching blue hoodie, and a denim jacket on top. The 45-year-old made to accessorize and nearly matched his leading lady with a pair of black sunglasses. The duo walked side-by-side with their arms linked and were smiling from ear to ear. Amy and her man’s latest outing comes amid speculation that she has finalized her divorce from her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, 56, according to sources via The Daily Mail.

“The estranged couple have privately worked out their agreement through mediation more than six months after their split,” sources claimed to the outlet on Mar. 17. “It’s an awfully sad end to what was a great marriage,” a “former friend” told the outlet. “Andrew was so into her.” They went on to claim that they have worked out a custody arrangement for their pupBrody. “But at least they worked out their split through mediation rather than some ugly legal battle. And they sorted out custody of Brody,” the insider alleged.

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes worked together on ‘GMA3’ for many years until they were pulled off the air in Dec. 2022. (Shutterstock)

As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, Amy and Andrew separated in Aug. 2022, however, her months-long affair with T.J. did not become public knowledge until Nov. 30, 2022. At the time, The Daily Mail releases photos of Amy and her then-co-star putting their hands on each other and seemingly flirting. Following the shocking news of their secret romance, T.J. filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, on Dec. 28, 2022. The handsome journalist and his ex share one daughter, Sabine Holmes, 10. He also has two other children from his previous marriage, including Jaiden and Brianna.

Amy and Andrew have a blended family as well. She and the Melrose Place alum have five children in total, however, their kids are from their prior respective relationships. Amy and her ex, Tim McIntosh welcomed two kids: Ava McIntosh, 20, Annie McIntosh, 17. And Andrew, for his part, welcomed his son, Nate, 25, in 1997, along with sons, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney. Following the news of Amy and T.J.’s romance, they both have since been released from the hit news show as of Jan. 27.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.” And in Feb., the two were nothing but loved up during a romantic vacation in Mexico. They were spotting packing on the PDA,  lounging pool side, and enjoying time off work. At the time of publication, Amy has not publicly addressed or confirmed whether her divorce from Andrew has been finalized.

