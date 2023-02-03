T.J. Holmes’ Ex, Marilee Fiebig, Seen For First Time After T.J.’s Ousted From ABC: Photos

Marilee Fiebig looked like she was in a great mood as she stepped out for a walk in New York City on Thursday, February 2. The attorney was seen out for a walk on her own in new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. It was the first time that Marilee was seen out and about since her ex-husband T.J. Holmes was released from Good Morning America after his relationship with his co-anchor Amy Robach was made public.

Marilee was bundled up in a black coat and wore black pants on her solo walk. Noticeably missing was her wedding ring as she walked, seeming to put the past behind her. She also carried a bouquet of red roses with her (cue “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus). She also seemed like she was doing well, with a slight smile on her face as she took the stroll.

The attorney’s ex-husband was released from ABC after his relationship with his co-anchor was made public. While the pair’s romance was first revealed in November, the news organization announced that it was releasing both of them in a statement on January 27. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the company said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee at the end of December, nearly a month after his relationship with Amy was first made public. After the split, Marilee’s attorney issued a statement saying that her prime concern was what was best for the pair’s daughter. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said in a statement to DailyMail. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Marilee and T.J. were married from 2010 until their split in 2022. T.J. was married once prior to Amy Ferson from 2004 to 2007, and they share two daughters.