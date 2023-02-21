Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Caught Kissing On Mexican Vacation: PDA Photos

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still all over each other in Mexico! In photos [SEE HERE] taken during their sexy Puerto Vallarta vacation, Amy, 50, rocked a white eyelet lace swim coverup as she leaned in to kiss her former co-anchor at a poolside bar. She pulled her blonde hair into a high messy bun and wore sunglasses on her forehead. T.J., 45, placed his hand on her thigh as he kissed her affectionately. He wore a white t shirt and matching swim trunks. In another photo, the couple appeared to be enjoying cold bottled beers and held hands while leaning back and gazing at each other.

The loved-up duo then headed down to the beach, where they frolicked and giggled on the sand. In other photos, T.J. took of his t shirt and Amy shed her mini dress cover up to enjoy the sun. She slayed a tiny thong string bikini for the sunny beach resort day, and both carried their matching flip flops and rocked chic sunglasses.

The ongoing vacation comes after the GMA3: What You Need To Know stars were let go from the show permanently as a result of their relationship. Photos released by The Daily Mail in November showed the journalists in several affectionate snaps, touching off a scandal that led to an internal review and their eventual suspension from the show.

While both were married at the time — and they have reportedly since initiated divorces from their respective spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — a source told PEOPLE at the time that there wasn’t any impropriety. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” the source told the outlet in December of 2022. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Furthermore, (and increasingly obviously) the insider shared that they don’t have anything to hide. “They were both separated so they felt comfortable dating in the open after that,” they continued. “Their spouses had moved out, even, so they were not hiding anything.”