Amy Robach Makes Out With T.J. Holmes In Black Bikini With Cutouts On Puerto Vallarta Vacation: Photos

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still and heavy! Amy, 50, sported a black bikini with cutout bottoms as she packed on the PDA with her former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-host T.J., 45, in Puerto Vallarta on Saturday, Feb. 18. The pair appeared to be in their own world as she leaned down to kiss him in a pool chair, also sporting the David Yurman cable ring on a Tiffany & Co. gold chain he was recently spotted buying for her as a birthday gift in NYC in images obtained by the Daily Mail.

In other photos, Amy later threw on a baseball cap as she held onto a pair of flip flips and sunscreen while T.J. sipped a beer. He also appeared to watch her apply SPF while soaking up the sunshine himself, shielding his eyes with a protective pair of sunglasses. The West Memphis native sported a patch work pair of swim trunks featuring an array of patterns and colors, offsetting Amy’s black suit.

Earlier in the day, Amy and T.J. — who are estranged from their spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — were seen snuggled up for a stroll around Puerto Vallarta. The duo appeared to smile and chat with several people who recognized them, later stopping at a store to pick up some goods which remained concealed in a plastic bag.

The trip comes just under three weeks after both Amy and T.J. were released from their contracts at ABC News following an investigation into their relationship. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement on Jan. 27. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” the Disney-owned network added at the time. A day later, Amy and T.J. were once again seen packing on the PDA on a quick trip to Los Angeles before returning home to NYC where they appear to be residing at his Manhattan apartment.