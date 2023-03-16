Oprah Reveals Her Advice To Prince Harry & Meghan On Attending King Charles’ Coronation: Watch

Oprah Winfrey is known for her sage advice, and ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, she had a few words for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?” pal Gayle King asked the talk show queen during an appearance on CBS Mornings. “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family,” replied Oprah, with an almost audible mic drop. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?”

She then smiled, clarifying that, “They haven’t asked me my opinion.” It was reported earlier this month that they will be attending the coronation. It’s not a stretch, however, that they might ask for her thoughts on the matter. Oprah, clearly friendly with the illustrious couple, sat down for a bombshell interview with them back in 2021. The parents of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, previously stepped away from their royal duties amid intense media and public scrutiny. They have sense moved to a palatial estate in southern California, reportedly near Oprah’s home in upscale Montecito.

Before speaking out with the television legend, a source spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to explain why they did so. “Their intention is that after this interview people understand their reasons better,” the insider explained. “The hope is that with their truth out there, in their own words, it will put a stop to all the false narratives.”

The source close to the couple also shared why they chose Oprah for the jaw dropping sit down interview, which revealed a number of unflattering claims about the royal family. “They trust Oprah, that is the number one reason for sitting down with her,” they said. “She is a dear friend so there is a genuine level of comfort there, it makes it easier to open up. What they went through that caused them to step down is incredibly personal, and not necessarily easy to talk about. So, having someone they know asking the questions makes all the difference.”