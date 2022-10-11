Meghan Markle Claps Back At ‘Crazy’ & ‘Hysterical’ Labels: I Was At My ‘Worst Point’

Meghan Markle, 41, hasn’t held back when speaking about her struggles adjusting to life as a member of the UK’s royal family. And now, she’s clapping back via her Archetypes” podcast and sharing how her husband Prince Harry, 38, supported and guided her when she was at what she called her “worst point.” “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that [helped],” she said during the October 11 episode, via Us Weekly. “You know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just [confused]. Who is this?’ [I was saying] ‘I need help,’ and she could hear the dire state that I was in.”

The comments were part of a discussion titled Meghan titled “The Decoding of Crazy With Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu.” The women engaged in an “in-depth and vulnerable” conversation about “the insidious ways ‘crazy’ is used to diminish women’s credibility.” Meghan, unfortunately, has often found herself at the receiving end of the systemically misogynist dismissal. “Together, they examine the historical use of the word ‘hysteria’ as a diagnosis for women dating back to ancient Greece,” the podcast description reads, in part.

The actress and mother of two went on to emphasize that everyone should “be really honest about what it is that [we] need” regarding issues of mental and emotional health. “And [it’s important] to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it,” she continued. It’s a cause that’s dear to her heart. Meghan previously spoke out on World Mental Health Day in October 2020.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said during the Teenager Therapy podcast appearance, speaking of the time following her 2018 wedding with Prince Harry. “Now eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby.” The California native and Suits alum went so far as to call the stress of that time nearly “unsurvivable.”

“But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable,” she continued. “That’s so big, you can’t even think of what that feels like. Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging. So I think from my standpoint, and part of the work that we do, is our own personal experiences and being able to talk to people, and understand that even through our experiences [are] unique to us and obviously can seem very different to what people experience on the day to day, it’s still a very human experience and that’s universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt. We all know what it feels like to be isolated or the other … We are all figuring it out.”