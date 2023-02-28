Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Walks His Dog In LA As Dad Brad Pitt’s New Romance Heats Up: Photos

Amid Brad Pitt's steamy romance with Ines de Ramon, his son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, looked cozy as he walked his furry friend in Los Angeles on Feb. 28.

February 28, 2023 7:28PM EST
One week after being spotted in nearly the same outfit, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, made sure to take his dog on a nice stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday. For the chilly afternoon, Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt‘s son rocked a pair of black jeans with a cozy, yet chic, grey crewneck sweater. The youngster also completed his ensemble with white sneakers, a black hat, and round sunglasses. Pax even made sure to have his earbuds in to enjoy some nice tunes while walking his adorable pup!

This is not the first time that the A-Lister has been spotted with his dog either, as he was pictured walking him in Los Feliz in Oct. 2022. And earlier, in Sept., Pax joined his momma, Angelina, for a trip to the pet store in Los Angeles. One year prior to that, Pax was accompanied by his sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, to the pet store when the Husky was just a puppy! It’s clear that Pax is the ultimate dog dad of the family.

All things dog-related aside, Pax’s outing comes amid his father’s budding romance with jewelry designer Ines De Ramon. A source close to the duo told US Weekly on Feb. 27 that the Babylon star sees a future in the long-term with the 30-year-old. “He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” the outlet’s source claimed. In addition, they said that Ines and Brad have “grown closer” since they were first spotted together in Nov. 2022.

“[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules,” the insider continued. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.” Ines was most recently married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 40, however, he filed for divorce earlier this month.

Angelina and her 59-year-old ex were married from 2014 until they officially divorced in 2019. Despite their marriage ending a few years ago, the two award-winning actors have made headlines for their messy split, as they continue to divide assets. During their relationship, they couple welcomed six children together, including their three adopted kids. The Jolie-Pitt children include: Pax, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, Knox, 14, Zahara, 18, and Maddox, 21.

