Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping With Son Pax, 18, For Pet Supplies: Photos

Angelina Jolie and son Pax snagged supplies for a dog during their Labor Day weekend errand. The duo just finished working on her movie 'Without Blood' together.

By:
September 6, 2022 9:46AM EDT
Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt
View gallery
Image Credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

It may be the dog days of summer, but that didn’t get Angelina Jolie or son Pax down over Labor Day weekend. The actress/activist, 47, and her 18-year-old son braved the brutal LA heat on Sunday, Sep. 4 as they went to fetch supplies from the LA shop The Urban Pet.

Pax, who Angelina shares with ex Brad Pitt, carried a plush dog bed out of the shop while his mom strode behind him with a paper shopping bag. Along with the duo was a beefy bodyguard, who opened the door for the duo. They made another trip inside to grab a crate before stowing it in their big, black SUV.

Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and son Pax, 18, stocked up on supplies for a new animal friend over the long Labor Day weekend. (Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

Dressed for the heat, Angelina wore a crisp white tee shirt tucked into dark slacks. She popped on a pair of large aviator sunglasses and traded her usual heels for a pair of sandals. Looking effortlessly chic, Angelina had on minimal makeup and kept her hair down long and smooth. Pax looked like a typical teenager, rocking a purple patterned hat and baggy pink tee shirt to the store. Keeping comfy, he slipped on a pair of white canvas shoes and slouchy pants.

Angelina and Pax were on their own for the errand, not seen with siblings Shiloh, Vivienne, or Knox. (Older kids Zahara just moved to Atlanta for college, and Maddox lives abroad.) The mother-son duo has been spending tons of time together, fresh from working on her film Without Blood together.

Both Pax and Maddox took on jobs in the assistant director department on the film, which is based on the 2002 wartime novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco. “We work well together,” she told People in Aug. 2022. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

The movie was Pax’s first film gig with mom, but Maddox’s second. Angie’s eldest first cut his teeth on set with her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father.

