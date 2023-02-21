Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax, 19, Looks All Grown Up Walking Dog In LA: Photos

The sighting came just one month after Pax was reported to be working on a career as an artist. See the pics of Pax and his furry friend here.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, is a responsible dog parent! The second-oldest son of  Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 59, looked all grown up when he was seen walking his furry companion in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 21 dressed in casual garb. He donned gray pants, a blue crew neck sweater, and white sneakers. He completed his look with shades and a black baseball cap.

Pax Jolie-Pitt enjoyed the sunny Los Angeles weather with his dog on Feb. 21, 2023 (Photo: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Pax has been spotted being a responsible dog owner several times in his hometown. For instance, he was seen in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles in Oct. 2022 walking his pup. Before that, he was photographed with his mother shopping for some pet supplies at an LA store called The Urban Pet. Pax got a dog bed for his good boy and his famous mother walked behind him with a brown paper bag full of other purchases. In 2021, Pax and his little sis, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, brought their then-puppy into Tailwaggers & Tailwashers Hollywood for a pet supply run.

Pax Jolie-Pitt keeps a relatively low profile, but has been seen out in Los Angeles with his dog a handful of times (Photo: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Aside from being a dedicated dog owner, Pax is reportedly working on his career as an artist. Just last month, a source revealed to Page Six that he is determined to make a name for himself outside of his parents’ fame and his using a pseudonym “Embtto” to “create digital and mixed media process” that can be categorized as “abstract.” The source also claimed the teenager is preparing to take his creations to a Tel Aviv gallery in Israel.

However, a rep for the Maleficent actress told the publication that the report was not true. It looks like fans will have to wait and see if Pax — or Embtto — drops any masterpieces this year.

It does not appear that Pax has signed up for college courses since he graduated from high school in June 2021. And if he has, it has been a very under-the-radar process. As fans know, Angelina made it known how “proud” she was of Zahara Jolie-Pitt when she dropped her off at  Spelman College last August. A few years earlier, she admitted she was “trying not to cry” when she dropped her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, off at college in South Korea.

Pax prefers to keep his private life just that and even reportedly skipped out on his high school graduation in 2019. “Pax definitely was not at the ceremony,” an insider told The US Sun in June 2019. “He’s shy and it was believed he didn’t want to bring a circus to the event. He has a lot of friends, though. The school did distance learning until mid-March.”

