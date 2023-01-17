Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax, 19, Reportedly Becoming An Artist Under A Fake Name

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, isn’t simply the child of two enormously famous people. The second eldest son of Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 59, is reportedly becoming an artist — and he’s keeping it all under wraps with a fake name! A source told Page Six that rather than rely on his built-in fame, the budding talent is using the pseudonym “Embtto,” and his work includes “digital and mixed media process” pieces that are described as “abstract.” The outlet also specified that Pax’s pieces are not NFTs and stated that he’s prepping for a show at a Tel Aviv gallery in Israel.

His low profile is certainly in line with past behavior — back in June of 2021, he skipped out on his graduation from a private Los Angeles high school in order to avoid a media “circus.” “Pax definitely was not at the ceremony,” an insider told The US Sun at the time. “He’s shy and it was believed he didn’t want to bring a circus to the event. He has a lot of friends, though. The school did distance learning until mid-March.”

Pax is rarely seen in public, though he did step out with his famous mom back in November. He was seen grocery shopping with Angie at Erewhon, among other locations, during a busy weekend. He was also spotted on a solo outing, running errands to a clinic in LA early in 2023.

Pax is among six children the Maleficent star and Legends of the Fall actor share, including Zahara, 18, Maddox, 21, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Brad and Angelina famously met on the 2005 set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, wed at their Chateau Miraval estate in France in 2014 surrounded by their children, and went their separate ways in 2016 — only to become locked in a protracted battle over their winery and custody of their children.

To add fuel to the fire, an alleged airplane incident involving the entire family called into question Brad’s treatment of Angelina and his children. Brad has denied the allegations. Still, the Girl, Interrupted beauty doesn’t seem bothered by her ex’s whereabouts. A source told us in November that Pax’s mom has simply moved on with her life.

“Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY as news that Brad is dating Ines de Ramon, 29, began to circulate. “She’s got so much going on right now with her kids, she’s got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules.”