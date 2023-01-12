Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Spotted On Solo Outing In L.A. As Angelina & Zahara Bond In NYC

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, was pictured out and about in California on Wednesday, January 11, the same day that his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, and his sister Zahara, 18, enjoyed a shopping day in NYC. Pax stepped out to run some errands at a Los Angeles clinic all by himself. The teenager wore a black “Civil Regime” sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, and a pair of grey shorts. He finished off his look with a pair of white socks and white sneakers.

While Pax enjoyed alone time on the West Coast, Angelina and Zahara bonded during some delightful retail therapy in Manhattan. Angelina held hands with Zahara, who is on holiday break from Spelman College in Georgia, as they explored the Big Apple. The Oscar winner was dressed in a stylish black overcoat on the mother-daughter outing.

As busy as Angelina is, she still makes time for her six children that she shares with her ex Brad Pitt, 59. Angelina has an especially close bond with Pax that we’ve gotten to see glimpses of over the years. For example, in November, Angelina and her second-oldest son stepped out together to do grocery shopping in LA. They visited several stores, including Erewhon, and seemed to be enjoying their low-key day together.

Angelina and Pax also bonded when the teenager and his big brother Maddox, 21, served as assistant-directors on their mom’s recent project Without Blood, which filmed in Italy over the summer and stars Angelina’s Eternals co-star, Salma Hayek. Angelina raved about how great of a job her sons did in an August interview with People. “We work well together,” she explained. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”