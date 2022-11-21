Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Is All Grown Up While Shopping With Mom Angelina Jolie: Photo

Mother-son day! Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted out and about, doing a bit of grocery shopping on Sunday, November 20. The pair were seen walking around Los Angeles together, hitting a few different stores, like Erewhon, for a relaxing weekend day. The mom, 47, and son, 18, both seemed like they were enjoying their time together.

Both the Girl, Interrupted actress and her son rocked large aviator-style sunglasses, while they walked around. Angelina rocked a beige overcoat, keeping warm for the late fall. Meanwhile, Pax rocked a gray t-shirt over a lighter-colored long-sleeve, as well as a chain necklace.

Pax is Angelina’s second oldest child, behind his older brother Maddox, 21. He has four younger siblings: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, and Knox, both 14. Some of the actress’s kids have shown that they also have an interest in entering the entertainment business, like when Pax and his big brother both assistant-directed her recent project Without Blood, which features her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek. Angelina raved about how great of a job they did in an August interview with People. “We work well together,” she explained. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Angelina has spent lots of time bonding with her kids this fall. Towards the end of October, she paid her daughter Zahara a visit at Spelman College and even posed for some photos with fans at the HBCU’s homecoming weekend. Earlier in October, she was spotted out on a shopping trip with her daughter Vivienne.

The shopping trip with Pax comes about a month after Angelina brought new allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, allegedly that he’d acted violently during their relationship, in a filing for their legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery, on October 4. Angelina recalled a 2016 incident where the Fight Club actor supposedly had a “physical and verbal outburst” towards herself and the kids while on a flight. In the filing, the actress claimed that he “choked one of his children and struck another,” and “pour[ed] beer and red wine on the children.” Brad has denied the allegations.

Brad’s representative said that Angelina’s claims were false in a statement to CNN at the time. “[Jolie’s] story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.