Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Is All Grown Up While Shopping With Mom Angelina Jolie: Photo

The 'Maleficent' star's son looked so mature, as he helped his mother with some grocery shopping over the weekend.

By:
November 21, 2022 2:21PM EST
pax jolie pitt, angelina jolie
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and her son Pax stop by The Urban Pet supply store in Los Angeles for a dog bed and cage. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie is looking radiant in a white dress as she leaves the grocery store in Los Feliz with her son Knox, 14. Knox is quite the helper carrying the bags of groceries for mom as they return to their car.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Mother-son day! Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted out and about, doing a bit of grocery shopping on Sunday, November 20. The pair were seen walking around Los Angeles together, hitting a few different stores, like Erewhon, for a relaxing weekend day. The mom, 47, and son, 18, both seemed like they were enjoying their time together.

Pax walked alongside his mom while hitting the grocery store. (Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

Both the Girl, Interrupted actress and her son rocked large aviator-style sunglasses, while they walked around. Angelina rocked a beige overcoat, keeping warm for the late fall. Meanwhile, Pax rocked a gray t-shirt over a lighter-colored long-sleeve, as well as a chain necklace.

Pax is Angelina’s second oldest child, behind his older brother Maddox, 21. He has four younger siblings: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, and Knox, both 14. Some of the actress’s kids have shown that they also have an interest in entering the entertainment business, like when Pax and his big brother both assistant-directed her recent project Without Blood, which features her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek. Angelina raved about how great of a job they did in an August interview with People. “We work well together,” she explained. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Angelina has spent lots of time bonding with her kids this fall. Towards the end of October, she paid her daughter Zahara a visit at Spelman College and even posed for some photos with fans at the HBCU’s homecoming weekend. Earlier in October, she was spotted out on a shopping trip with her daughter Vivienne.

Pax joins Angelina on the red carpet for the 2018 Golden Globes. (Shutterstock)

The shopping trip with Pax comes about a month after Angelina brought new allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, allegedly that he’d acted violently during their relationship, in a filing for their legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery, on October 4. Angelina recalled a 2016 incident where the Fight Club actor supposedly had a  “physical and verbal outburst” towards herself and the kids while on a flight. In the filing, the actress claimed that he “choked one of his children and struck another,” and “pour[ed] beer and red wine on the children.” Brad has denied the allegations. 

Brad’s representative said that Angelina’s claims were false in a statement to CNN at the time. “[Jolie’s] story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.

