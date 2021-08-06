See Pics

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, & Big Brother Pax, 17, Step Out To Go Shopping For Their Husky Puppy — Photos

Vivienne & Pax Jolie-Pitt
Javiles / BACKGRID
Angelina Jolie with daughters Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pittand Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and brother Pax shop for dog food with their Husky puppy in L.A. Pictured: Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie returns to her ride with security after some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids Knox and Vivienne at the Glendale Mall in Glendale. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie returns to her ride with security after some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids Knox and Vivienne at the Glendale Mall in Glendale. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children took their adorable husky puppy out on a shopping spree for dog food in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie‘s kids are such dedicated pet owners. On Thursday (Aug. 5), the Oscar winner’s 13-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and 17-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted out and about in Los Angeles shopping for dog food. The siblings even took their precious husky puppy with them as they completed the errands around town.

Vivienne & Pax Jolie-Pitt
Vivienne & Pax Jolie-Pitt take their husky puppy shopping for dog food in LA on Aug. 5, 2021 (Photo: Javiles / BACKGRID)

Both kids dressed casually for the L.A. outing. Vivienne could be seen in a light white jacket that covered her white shirt and black jean shorts. She also wore flip flops and had her hair up while holding onto a bag of dog food the siblings bought. Meanwhile, Pax wore a white shirt, gray pants and an aqua blue hat as he led their Husky puppy around on a leash while walking next to his little sister. Both teens also wore protective blue face masks amid the pandemic.

Many of the Jolie-Pitt kids have been seen out and about recently. In July, Pax and siblings Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, all enjoyed a shopping day with mom Angelina, 46, in Paris. The four kids all looked so grown, Shiloh in particular, as they walked around the European city and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store. While Angelina was dressed in a white shirt, beige pants and beige heels for the shopping spree, her kids all opted to wear fairly comfortably outfits.

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie and her Daughter attempt to escape the paparazzi while leaving a Ziggy Marley concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood. Shot on 08/01/21. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing Louis Vuitton handbag, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive to La Girafe Restaurant on July 22, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt,Zahara Jolie-Pitt,Angelina Jolie,Shiloh Jolie-Pitt,Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5240897 220721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Angelina Jolie with children Pax, Zahara and Shiloh seen shopping at trendy KITH's in Paris, France on July 22nd 2021. ||. 22 Jul 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773306_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Vivienne & Pax Jolie-Pitt
Vivienne & Pax Jolie-Pitt shop for dog food in LA on Aug. 5, 2021 (Photo: Javiles / BACKGRID)

Currently, Angelina is embroiled in a custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 57, over their five minor age kids. Their eldest son, Maddox, 19, is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle. Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody, but Angelina continued to fight that decision. The Maleficent actress took home a win in the ongoing case on July 23 when a California court removed Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married the pair in 2014 and granted Brad joint custody of the kids minus Maddox, from serving as a temporary judge in the case.

Brad and Angelina got together in 2005 and married in Aug. 2014. Two years later, the couple split and Angelina filed for divorce. The divorce is still ongoing, but they were granted legally single in April 2019. Of their six children, three were welcomed via adoption (Maddox, Pax and Zahara), while the other three (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne) are the former couple’s biological children.