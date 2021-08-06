Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, & Big Brother Pax, 17, Step Out To Go Shopping For Their Husky Puppy — Photos

Two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children took their adorable husky puppy out on a shopping spree for dog food in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie‘s kids are such dedicated pet owners. On Thursday (Aug. 5), the Oscar winner’s 13-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and 17-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted out and about in Los Angeles shopping for dog food. The siblings even took their precious husky puppy with them as they completed the errands around town.

Both kids dressed casually for the L.A. outing. Vivienne could be seen in a light white jacket that covered her white shirt and black jean shorts. She also wore flip flops and had her hair up while holding onto a bag of dog food the siblings bought. Meanwhile, Pax wore a white shirt, gray pants and an aqua blue hat as he led their Husky puppy around on a leash while walking next to his little sister. Both teens also wore protective blue face masks amid the pandemic.

Many of the Jolie-Pitt kids have been seen out and about recently. In July, Pax and siblings Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, all enjoyed a shopping day with mom Angelina, 46, in Paris. The four kids all looked so grown, Shiloh in particular, as they walked around the European city and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store. While Angelina was dressed in a white shirt, beige pants and beige heels for the shopping spree, her kids all opted to wear fairly comfortably outfits.

Currently, Angelina is embroiled in a custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 57, over their five minor age kids. Their eldest son, Maddox, 19, is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle. Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody, but Angelina continued to fight that decision. The Maleficent actress took home a win in the ongoing case on July 23 when a California court removed Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married the pair in 2014 and granted Brad joint custody of the kids minus Maddox, from serving as a temporary judge in the case.

Brad and Angelina got together in 2005 and married in Aug. 2014. Two years later, the couple split and Angelina filed for divorce. The divorce is still ongoing, but they were granted legally single in April 2019. Of their six children, three were welcomed via adoption (Maddox, Pax and Zahara), while the other three (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne) are the former couple’s biological children.