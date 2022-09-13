Brad Pitt Falls Off A Balcony In Wild First Trailer For ‘Babylon’: Watch

The first official trailer for the upcoming film Babylon was released on September 13, and it’s got Oscars written all over it. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and more star in Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic. The trailer is full of memorable moments, including Brad tripping and falling off a balcony.

“You know what we have to do… we have to redefine the form. Map those dreams, and print them into history. Look up and say, ‘Eureka!'” Brad says as he fires a gun. He begins dancing on a table when he trips and falls off the balcony below.

Brad stars as Jack Conrad alongside Margot’s Nellie LaRoy. Nellie is an aspiring actress with big dreams. She’s not afraid to take risks or have a good time. If she had all the money in the world, she admits she would want “everyone to party forever.” The trailer ends with Nellie saying to a crowd, “Who wants to see me fight a f**king snake?” And she’s not joking.

Jack pauses before giving her some words of encouragement. “F**k yeah,” he tells Nellie. But Tinseltown is not all about luxury and partying. Hollywood is a place where people can thrive or flounder.

“You thought this town needed you,” Jean Smart’s Elinor St. John says to Jack. “It’s bigger than you.”

Damien’s latest film is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. The movie follows a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film features an all-star ensemble. The cast also includes Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Max Minghella, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, and more. Babylon will have a limited release on December 25. The film will go wide on January 6, 2023.