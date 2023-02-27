Michael B. Jordan Rocks Nothing But Underwear For Extremely Sexy Calvin Klein Campaign: Photos

Michael B. Jordan just proved why he’s one of the hottest men in Hollywood. The Creed star, 36, showed off his sexy body for Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, wearing nothing but the brand’s iconic underwear. Michael’s abs were on full display in the photos, which were also shared to Instagram, where fans salivated over the smoking-hot star. And we don’t blame them!

This was Michael’s first collaboration with Calvin Klein, and it did not disappoint. The photos were all black-and-white and Michael looked incredible in every single one of them. He wore both black underwear and white underwear for the shoot, which was taken by photographers Mert & Marcus.

In one of the images, Michael laid on the ground as he slipped off a pair of jeans to show off his black underwear. In another photo, the Black Panther star took off his white shirt with his strong muscles, which left him wearing nothing but his white underwear. Michael shared the sexy photos to his own Instagram account, where he has over 20 million followers. And those followers definitely appreciated the glorious photoshoot!

After seeing Michael’s photoshoot, fans are wondering one thing: how the heck is this guy single? As we previously reported, Michael split from his girlfriend Lori Harvey, 26, last summer after about a year together, and while Lori already has a new boyfriend, Michael seemingly hasn’t moved on with a new partner yet. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the former ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ explained what he wants from his next relationship.

“Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” Michael said. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen,” he added. For now, Michael’s focused on his killer career in Hollywood. He’s the director and star of the third Creed film, which comes out in theaters on March 3.