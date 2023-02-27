Michael B. Jordan Rocks Nothing But Underwear For Extremely Sexy Calvin Klein Campaign: Photos

Michael B. Jordan stripped down into his underwear for a new Calvin Klein campaign, and the photos are even sexier than you can imagine.

February 27, 2023 3:10PM EST
Michael B. Jordan
FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed in the film, "Creed II," in theaters on Nov. 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Michael B. Jordan sizzles in this new Calvin Klein underwear campaign. The 'Creed' actor shows off his buff physique in these striking shots released by the clothing designer to promote its new Spring 2023 campaign. This is Jordan’s first collaboration with Calvin Klein. Shot by renowned photographer duo Mert & Marcus, the brand says he "embodies confident ambition through elevated portraits that capture his energy, passion and physical intensity". Styled in the new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the black and white visuals are said to "reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft". The stunning campaign shots are now up on billboards in NYC and Los Angeles, and the full Spring campaign will be revealed on March 15th. 27 Feb 2023 Pictured: Michael B Jordan. Photo credit: CALVIN KLEIN/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA948258_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: CALVIN KLEIN/MEGA

Michael B. Jordan just proved why he’s one of the hottest men in Hollywood. The Creed star, 36, showed off his sexy body for Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, wearing nothing but the brand’s iconic underwear. Michael’s abs were on full display in the photos, which were also shared to Instagram, where fans salivated over the smoking-hot star. And we don’t blame them!

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan for Calvin Klein (Photo: CALVIN KLEIN/MEGA)

This was Michael’s first collaboration with Calvin Klein, and it did not disappoint. The photos were all black-and-white and Michael looked incredible in every single one of them. He wore both black underwear and white underwear for the shoot, which was taken by photographers Mert & Marcus.

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan for Calvin Klein (Photo: CALVIN KLEIN/MEGA)

In one of the images, Michael laid on the ground as he slipped off a pair of jeans to show off his black underwear. In another photo, the Black Panther star took off his white shirt with his strong muscles, which left him wearing nothing but his white underwear. Michael shared the sexy photos to his own Instagram account, where he has over 20 million followers. And those followers definitely appreciated the glorious photoshoot!

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan for Calvin Klein (Photo: CALVIN KLEIN/MEGA)

After seeing Michael’s photoshoot, fans are wondering one thing: how the heck is this guy single? As we previously reported, Michael split from his girlfriend Lori Harvey, 26, last summer after about a year together, and while Lori already has a new boyfriend, Michael seemingly hasn’t moved on with a new partner yet. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the former ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ explained what he wants from his next relationship. 

“Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” Michael said. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen,” he added. For now, Michael’s focused on his killer career in Hollywood. He’s the director and star of the third Creed film, which comes out in theaters on March 3.

